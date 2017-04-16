× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/16/17

On this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin for 4/16/2017:

Bill Ward, the executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Illinois, joins us from Springfield. Rick speaks with him about some of the potential tax ideas coming from the state legislature and how they would affect the home building and home remodeling industry.

Then, Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker stops by the show. Rick will discuss with the investor and entrepreneur his plans in a crowded primary field vying for the chance to take on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

After that, Democratic state Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Democrat from Chicago’s Northwest Side chimes in on the Sunday Spin hotline. He’s among a group of House and Senate Democrats who have proposed their own “Comeback Agenda” to respond to Gov. Rauner’s “Turnaround Agenda.” Find out if this could possibly the answer to Illinois financial crisis and more.