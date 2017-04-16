Actor Tracy Letts poses at the premiere of "Indignation" during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
The Latest In Local Theater And Easter At The Letterman’s With Phil Potempa
Post-Tribune columnist Phil Potempa joins Dean Richards to talk about his tribute article to Dave Letterman’s mom and Indiana native,Dorothy Mengering. Phil also gives his reviews of the latest in theater, featuring; Beyond Caring, Linda Vista (starring Tracy Letts), Into America, Shakespeare in Love, Aladdin, Jesus Christ Superstar and My Fair Lady.