OTL #548: The Secret History of Eddie Hoh, Local teens raising awareness for LGBTQ issues

Mike Stephen chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about in-demand session drummer Eddie Hoh for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music; and welcomes to the studio four members of the A Place for All gay-straight alliance student group at Oak Park and River Forest High School (Ev, Ben, Will, and Connor) to talk about working for LGBTQ equality and their upcoming fundraiser for the ACLU. Meanwhile, we discuss whether frozen pizzas are best prepared in the microwave, the oven, or the Pizza Pizzazz. This week’s local music is provided by Split Single.

