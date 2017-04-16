× On the Road with Dane: Chefs Sarah Grueneberg and Stephanie Izard, HGTV’s JD Scott, NASCAR’s Mark Martin, Wauconda Cruise Night & the Automotive Mentoring Group

As always, it was a jam-packed show for Dane and friends today On the Road. He started out with Chefs Sarah Grueneberg and Stephanie Izard to talk about their road to kitchen greatness at the Iron Chef Gauntlet.

The folks from Wauconda Cruise Night dropped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about their gigantic classic car night. Then, Property Brothers’ other brother JD Scott joined Dane to chat about his latest projects and some of the most memorable Scott family road trips.

NASCAR star Mark Martin talked about his undying love and appreciation for his fans. Lastly, a very special group of guys with a cause from the Automative Mentoring Group and Speakeasy Custom & Classic Cars came by to tell Dane about their mission to get kids off the streets and into the garage.