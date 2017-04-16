Producer-director Norman Jewison, left, demonstrates how he wants an actor to wash the feet of Jesus, portrayed by Ted Neeley, during filming of the movie version of the Rock Musical, ?Jesus Christ Superstar?. The film, being short in Bethlehem, Israel on Oct. 8, 1972, where it all began, promises to be a mixture of antiquity and mod. ?We?re trying for a concept of timelessness when we tell the story. (AP Photo)
Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Ted Neeley of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’!
Producer-director Norman Jewison, left, demonstrates how he wants an actor to wash the feet of Jesus, portrayed by Ted Neeley, during filming of the movie version of the Rock Musical, ?Jesus Christ Superstar?. The film, being short in Bethlehem, Israel on Oct. 8, 1972, where it all began, promises to be a mixture of antiquity and mod. ?We?re trying for a concept of timelessness when we tell the story. (AP Photo)
In the spirit of Easter, Dean shares his 2015 conversation with Jesus himself, or should we say, Ted Neeley, to talk about the impact of Jesus Christ Superstar on pop culture and its continued influence over 40 years later . They also take calls from fans who share their favorite memories of the movie and theater productions!
*Interview is from 2015, so references to new album and appearances have already occurred.