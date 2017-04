× Could the ‘Comeback Agenda’ be the solution to all of Illinois problems?

Democratic state Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Democrat from Chicago’s Northwest Side chimes in on the Sunday Spin hotline. He’s among a group of House and Senate Democrats who have proposed their own “Comeback Agenda” to respond to Gov. Rauner’s “Turnaround Agenda.” Find out if this could possibly the answer to Illinois financial crisis.