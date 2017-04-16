× Blackhawks Down 2-0, Looking For Answers In Stanley Cup Playoffs

WGN Radio’s and RedEye Chicago’s Scott King joins Dean Richards to break down the Blackhawks’ 5-0 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They discuss what the Blackhawks can do to get back into the series, what’s went wrong so far, the keys to winning Game 3 and the surprising play of Nashville.

You can catch more with Scott King on the Blackhawks’ Crazy Podcast on wgnradio.com