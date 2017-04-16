Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Craig Smith (15) during the second period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Blackhawks Down 2-0, Looking For Answers In Stanley Cup Playoffs
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Craig Smith (15) during the second period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
WGN Radio’s and RedEye Chicago’s Scott King joins Dean Richards to break down the Blackhawks’ 5-0 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They discuss what the Blackhawks can do to get back into the series, what’s went wrong so far, the keys to winning Game 3 and the surprising play of Nashville.