The Beat Full Show (4/15/17): Live from the United Center before Blackhawks/Predators Game 2

Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz and Brent Sopel bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat live from the United Center ahead of Blackhawks/Predators Game 2 in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Studio analyst Steve Konroyd talks about the Hawks’ need to get more activity on front of the net, and win board battles; Chicago Tribune Blackhawks beat writer Chris Hine gives the vibe in the Blackhawks dressing room after a disappointing Game 1; lead Tribune sports columnist David Haugh gives Joel Quenneville props for making so many adjustments with his young players over the course of the year (and what that could mean for the rest of the series) and much more.