Startup Showcase: SpotHero founder Mark Lawrence and Shark Tank Spotlight on Guard Llama

On today’s episode of Startup Showcase, Scott highlights some big news in Chicago business: SpotHero’s recent acquisition of Parking Panda. Who better to give perspective on that story than SpotHero founder himself Mark Lawrence? Mark joined Scott in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about the merge, going international about the parking app world at large. Then, Scott talked about Chicago’s own Guard Llama‘s appearance on Shark Tank.