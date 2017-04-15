× Rethinking the “Vacation” | Episode 75

Rachel and Suzanne have packed their Louis Vuitton bags and are going on vacation. Together. For the first time ever. Here’s the problem– they’ve never been very good at taking a break from work so being together certainly won’t help matters. The good news for you is that this event has led them to radically rethink the purpose of a vacation from work, and they have some insights to share. Rumor has it that they are then going to try to apply it while they are away, and tell us all about it when they return. Yup…taking one for the team. Bon Voyage!