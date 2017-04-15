× Mark & Harry on The Download: Students under pressure, Pretty Woman vs. Shawshank and 1833’s Zachary Swezy on “ClubHub”

Mark and Harry are back for some Friday night fun on The Download. They started things off talking to Suzanne Baker from the Naperville Sun and the Tribune to talk about a recent petition from high school students at Naperville North calling into question the pressures they’re put under to succeed. This sparked a conversation among Carman, Harry and the listeners.

Then, they talked about Tax Day and shared their favorite accountants on the silver screen. Somehow this conversation morphed into heated debate on which movie is better: Pretty Woman or Shawshank Redemption. Zach Swezy, blogger, writer and event planner from 1833 joined the guys in-studio to talk about the upcoming “ClubHub” event with a cause.