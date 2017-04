× A party with a cause: Zachary Swezy from 1833 on “ClubHub”

Zachary Swezy, blogger, writer and event planner from 1833 joined the guys in-studio to talk about the upcoming “ClubHub” event, proceeds from which will go toward the Syrian Community Network. He talked about the motivation behind starting this series of parties with a cause and previewed the art and music at next month’s night out.