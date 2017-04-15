× 80s Themed Rock Restaurant is coming to the suburbs, Elliot Serrano, The Political Round Table, and another edition of “Sound Off” | Full Show (April 14th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we have Elliot Serrano riding sidecar throughout the night giving his take on the week’s topics. We also welcome the Team from “RockNGrill” (Chad and Tammy Hufford and chef Maurice) who join us to discuss their unique take on the restaurant biz after creating their own 80s themed restaurant in the Northwest Suburbs. We also have our political round table of Erik Elk and Dave Lundy join us for a lively conversation and another round of “Sound Off” where we take listener calls. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER