Your Friday Feel Good: Blind Paralympian Tucker Dupree

Tucker Dupree joined The Steve Cochran Show to discuss his unique life path and how he’ll be speaking at the American Cancer Society Walk & Roll event, which is in its 46th year. Tucker has an inspiring story. He woke up at age of 17 and discovered he was suddenly blind. He turned this life changing event into a positive and has become an inspirational force. Tucker trains here in Chicagoland and will be heading to the 2017 World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City this summer. You can follow Tucker HERE.