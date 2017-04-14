× The Opening Bell 4-14-2017| Paul Nolte with this week’s market trends and Rick Seaney on United

Dave Plier was in for Steve Grzanich this morning on the program. Paul Nolte from Kingsview Asset Management joined Dave in-studio talked about the banks’ reports that came out yesterday and commented on how Trump’s presidency has effected different sectors of the stock market. Then, they talk about the overall calm state of bonds and whether or not the Fed can justify increasing interest rates later this year. Then, we heard Steve Grzanich discuss the United situation with Rick Seaney, CEO of FareCompare. Dave also shared some of his interview with Cardinal Cupich.