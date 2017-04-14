A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Markets 4/14/17: Economic Slow Down Continues
Steve Alexander, in for Orion, talks to Peter Shiff of Euro Pacific Capital about the slowing economy, the Fed, Janet Yellen, gold prices and President Trump’s comments about the dollar and interest rates. Later, Max Armstrong interviews Brian Basting from Advanced Trading regarding corn and soybean crops and futures.