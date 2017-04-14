× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.14.17

John gets excited about the start of playoffs season for the Blackhawks, though, as play-by-play announcer John Weideman agrees, game one wasn’t so exciting. John looks to listeners to educate him on the stipulations behind the legalization of marijuana in Canada. CATO Institute research fellow Emma Ashford tells John how the United States ought to treat threats going out to, and coming in from North Korea. And finally, Dave the sheriff plays a good hand at Numbers in the News.