× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.14.17: It’s a good Friday

Steve Cochran actually joined The Steve Cochran Show today to give us an update on his health status. Hopefully, he will be back on Monday! We also talked taxes with Louis Sands, Hawks with Scott King, and restaurants with Chicago Mag’s Jeff Ruby. Also, NBC’s Willie Geist stops by, and we had the honor of talking to one of our most inspirational guests of the year in Tucker Dupree.