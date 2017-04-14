× St. Stan’s to ring in 150th year with Jubilee Mass led by Cardinal Cupich

NOBLE SQUARE — A church whose community impact six decades ago was powerful enough for the Kennedy Expy. to get built around it — rather than force its demolition and the displacement of devout families — will be celebrating its 150th anniversary this month.

St. Stanislaus Kostka Church opened in 1867 to “cater to the growing number of Polish immigrants in the city” and by the end of the 19th century had grown to become the largest parish in the United States with 8,000 families, according to a news release issued by the Noble Square church.

On April 23, Cardinal Blase Cupich will lead a 2 p.m. Jubilee Mass to celebrate the founding of the parish, 1327 N. Noble St.

