This satellite image released and notated by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, shows the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. (Airbus Defense & Space/38 North/Pleiades CNES/Spot Image via AP)
CATO Institute: What to expect from North Korea tomorrow
This satellite image released and notated by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, shows the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. (Airbus Defense & Space/38 North/Pleiades CNES/Spot Image via AP)
CATO Institute Research Fellow Emma Ashford tells John what the threats traded between the United States and North Korea could ultimately create. Emma tells John what needs to develop in U.S. foreign policy in order to stop North Korea from sending ICBMs in the future.