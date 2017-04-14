× Blackhawks Coverage with Brent Sopel, Thrifty Thursday expert takes listener calls, Phobias, Trump’s Chocolate Cake Gaffe and more! | Full Show (April 13th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! We continue Blackhawks coverage with former Stanley Cup winning Blackhawk, Brent Sopel. Right on schedule we have our Thrifty Thursday expert, Dabid Hochberg takes listener calls and take a look at the problems with millennials and their poor money management. Finally, we have Chicago Tribune cartoonist, Scott Stantis ride side car and give his opinion on today’s hot topics.

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER