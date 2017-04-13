× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/13/2017: “Urbanist Development,” Comcast Cable & Pension Funds

Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s, stopped into the Allstate Showcase Studio to update Steve on the latest in real estate. He talked about the new “Urbanist Development” in Hoffman Estate, the state of Berkshire Hathaway in Chicago, the 25th anniversary of the Chicago flood and they talked about what’s new with The House of Tomorrow. Then, Matt Strauss, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Video Services at Comcast Cable joined Steve in-studio to talk about the business of video consumption and how technology drives video distribution. He also talked about the voice-activated X1, Xfinity’s new Entertainment Operating System. Andy Smith from Financial Engines and Co-host of Investing Sense then joined the conversation to talk about managing pension funds.