WGN News Reporter Ryan Burrow: Back-and-forth between Dr. Dao and United Airlines

Dr. David Dao left Vietnam at the Fall of Saigon. His attorney, Thomas Demetrio relays that being dragged off his United Airlines flight was worse than that. WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow joins John today to elaborate on what he heard at the press conference Demetrio & Corboy held on behalf of Dr. Dao, including the anticipation to sue United Airlines.