Thomas Demetrio, right, an attorney for Dr. David Dao speaks at a news conference Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago. Dao a passenger dragged from a United Express flight Sunday April 9, 2017, suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth, Demetrio said Thursday. Dao was removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members.(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
WGN News Reporter Ryan Burrow: Back-and-forth between Dr. Dao and United Airlines
Dr. David Dao left Vietnam at the Fall of Saigon. His attorney, Thomas Demetrio relays that being dragged off his United Airlines flight was worse than that. WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow joins John today to elaborate on what he heard at the press conference Demetrio & Corboy held on behalf of Dr. Dao, including the anticipation to sue United Airlines.