× The Ward Brothers, DePaul and World War I: New exhibit traces local family

LINCOLN PARK — A new exhibit at the DePaul University Library marks the 100-year anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I by focusing on its effect on one Lincoln Park family closely affiliated to the school.

“Glimpses of the Great War: Faith, Family and Community During World War I” had its opening reception Wednesday in Room 115 of the library, 2350 N. Kenmore Ave. It centers on the Wards, a family with nine siblings, eight of them brothers, who grew up in a home on Fullerton Avenue four blocks from St. Vincent de Paul Parish.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“The exhibit is and isn’t about the war,” co-curator Andrea Bainbridge said. “I’d say it’s as much about the development of the university at that time, the things that shape it and make it, and the Ward family was definitely part of that.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3340396/3340396_2017-04-13-181536.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3