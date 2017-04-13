× The Opening Bell 4/13/17: Will United Airlines Be Able to Shrug This Off?

Chicago continues to be in the headlines as an ever-expanding city with the continued emergence of the West Loop, as well as being the city now associated with the latest United Airlines controversy. Steve sits down with Rod Murray, the Associated Bank’s Senior Vice President for Commercial Banking in Chicago to talk about middle market space and the latest in the commercial banking sector in the West Loop.

Steve also welcomes in Lissa Druss Christman, Communications Strategist at Serafin, to break down the latest reaction, aftermath and next steps in the case and viral video involving the forced removal of a United Airlines’ passenger to make room for a flight crew on a recent flight at O’Hare Airport.