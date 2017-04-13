× The Mincing Rascals 04/13/17: United Airlines vs. Dr. David Dao, Sean Spicer’s tasteless comparison and Trump’s POV yesterday vs. his POV today

This week’s rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, Chicago Tribune’s Dahleen Glanton and Scott Stantis. They mince about the fairness of actions taken by United Airlines to remove a passenger from its flight Sunday. Then, they ponder the repercussions that should be taken against Sean Spicer since his comparison of Assad’s chemical attack to Hitler’s Holocaust. And finally, they discuss the importance of President Trump’s tendency to change positions on a variety of topics.

John recommends that you watch hockey playoffs, especially the Blackhawks playoffs beginning tonight!

Steve recommends that you watch “Top of the Lake” on Netflix.

Scott recommends that you visit Club Lago, what he says is the best place to watch hockey. He also recommends “Brockmire” on IFC.

And Dahleen recommends “Insecure,” a television show that she hasn’t yet watched, but will, as it addresses the rare theme of black sexuality.