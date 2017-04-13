× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.13.17

John takes on a slew of topics on this news-filled day. First, WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow tells John what he heard at the press conference addressing the actions United Airlines took on Dr. David Dao. Then, Showhomes Fox Valley Owner Mike Callahan explains to John his paradigm of home staging. CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza helps John try to make sense of President Trump’s ever-changing views. Thomas Jefferson tells John what he would like for his birthday this year. And finally, Military.com Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk describes to us what the “Mother of All Bombs” is.