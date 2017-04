× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.13.17: Go Blackhawks!

Things were a little crazy today…Jeff Garlin was in-studio and played Chicago train while Bill Leff sat on his lap. Sean Connery’s son, Jason Connery, who is the director of Tommy’s Honour, stopped by to talk about the amazing film. Dean Richards on the loss of Charlie Murphy and we covered everything politics with Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein, and Rick Pearson.