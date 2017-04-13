× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: A budget strategy, the majestic OdysseO by Cavalia and a new maple syrup

IL Republican Party Chair Pat Brady is also the founder of Next Generation Strategies. He fills Paul in on what’s going on in Springfield, and what steps are being taken to creating a budget. OdysseO by Cavalia Resident Director and Choreographer Darren Charles describes how he came up with the majesty of the show that everyone is talking about. And finally, Paul catches up with 19-year-old Joshua Parker, who created Parker’s Real Maple, showcased on “Shark Tank.”