This undated photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, the U.S. military's largest non-nuclear bomb, which contains 11 tons of explosives. The Pentagon said U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped a GBU-43B on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in what a Pentagon spokesman said was the first-ever combat use of the bomb. (Eglin Air Force Base via AP)
Oriana Pawlyk of Military.com: What exactly is the “Mother of All Bombs?”
Military.com Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk explains how the MOAB, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, was used on an ISIS camp in Afghanistan today, and lists off the weapons that have wiped out 2,000 members of Afghanistan troops over the last 15 years.