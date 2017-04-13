× National Grilled Cheese Day, Letterman’s Mom and Rolling Stones Exhibit: Mark & Harry on The Download 4/12/2017

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz filled in for Justin Kaufmann on The Download and talked all things sports, airlines and grilled cheese. They started things off with a tribute to David Letterman’s late mother. Sam Panayotovich called in to talk about the Cubs’ ring ceremony. Then, Harry and Mark take calls on the United crisis and ask listeners about their worst ever plane stories. Steve Johnson, Culture Reporter for the Tribune talked to the guys about the new Rolling Stones exhibit at Navy Pier. Chef Jorge from Green Door Tavern stopped in with the restaurant’s triple decker grilled cheese sandwiches to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day..