Matt Wright and Chance Davis: Discovery Channel's Naked and Afraid

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Matt Wright and Chance Davis, who are survivalists featured in Discovery’s ‘Naked and Afraid’ and ‘Naked and Afraid XL’. They talk about being naked on the show, what it takes to be a survivalist in these harsh conditions, and much more.

