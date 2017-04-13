× Drinkers With Writing Problems, Broken English Opens Up in Lincoln Park and Psychic Readings with Dr. Lars Dingman | (Full Show April 12th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Drinkers With Writing Problems join us live in studio and regale us with a story from their upcoming event. Opening up their new spot on April 20th in Lincoln Park – Broken English joins us live in studio to share their tasty libations made by Emily DeKanter! Finally, we welcome listener calls with the Itunes Psychic, Dr. Lars Dingman. Brandon C Price also rides side car!

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

