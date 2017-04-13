× Dean Richards is in Bill’s living room!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about Bill’s cameo on the WGN Morning News today, the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel, a new Shia LaBeouf publicity stunt, and more. He also shares his review for ‘Fate of the Furious’.

