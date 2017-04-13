FILE - In this Friday, April 7, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pause for photographs at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. when Trump was meeting again with Xi with U.S. missile strikes on Syria adding weight to his threat to act unilaterally against the nuclear weapons program of China's ally, North Korea. North Korea has vowed to bolster its defenses to protect itself against airstrikes like the ones Trump ordered against an air base in Syria. The North called the airstrikes "absolutely unpardonable" and said it proves that its nuclear weapons are justified to protect the country against Washington's "evermore reckless moves for a war." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza is studiously neutral on the ever-fickle President Donald Trump
CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza joins John as they ponder whose decision the “Mother of all Bombs” on Afghanistan was, and Chris helps us make sense of President Trump’s constantly changing viewpoints on such concerns as NATO, Russia, China and more.