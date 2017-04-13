FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo (22) shoots as Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, tries to block it during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. Game 1 of the Blackhawks and Predators first round playoff series is Thursday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Blackhawks Crazy: It’s Playoff Time…
FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo (22) shoots as Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, tries to block it during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. Game 1 of the Blackhawks and Predators first round playoff series is Thursday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
In Episode 22 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King along with 2010 Stanley Cup champion Brent Sopel get you ready for Game 1 of Round 1 the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Hawks and Preds.