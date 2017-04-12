Words of Advice from Mike Rosenberg of the Band Passenger: Don’t Be a Jerk (or something similar!)

On the most recent episode of The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano, songwriter/musician Mike Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, joins me from the green room of The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Mike’s song “Let Her Go”, which was released in 2012, has recently gone six times platinum, and his current album, “Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea”, with its hit single, “Anywhere”, debuted in England, New Zealand and Australia at number one. Not too bad for a street busker!

Mike was born in England, and I figured I should bring along my very favorite beer to help welcome him to Los Angeles for yet another sold out show. So grab your own favorite drink and listen in to my intimate chat with Mike Rosenberg of Passenger, as we dish on melody, lyrics, fame, words of advice, Paul Simon, snacks and not being a jerk.