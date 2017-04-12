× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/12/17: Gold, Taxes, & Emergency Funds

Everybody wants to know a safe bet for investing in the market. Terry Savage regularly thinks gold is that solid bet. Steve talked with Terry about how to buy those gold coins along with a couple other financial headlines. Steve then talked tax hacking with CNET’s, Ian Sherr, and Scott Magnesen shared with Steve tips of why and how to create an emergency fund that will keep you comfortable when floods, unexpected injuries, and other financial burdens round the corner.