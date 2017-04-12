× Tim Baldy shares stories of his father, the great Leonard Baldy

Leonard Baldy was a Chicago Police Officer, and he became the “Flying Officer” when he gave the first report on rush-hour congestion from a helicopter for the Wally Phillips Show. He will be inducted into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame on May 25th. His son, Tim, joins Bill and Wendy to share the tales of his father’s career.

