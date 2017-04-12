× The Opening Bell 4/12/17: The Federal Reserve Teaches You About Your Money

April is Financial Literacy Awareness Month, and Chicago is doing it’s part in making the population better aware of their money management. Steve talked with Hugh Norton (Head of US Financial Education at Visa Inc) about the Financial Literacy Summit today at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Steve also chatted with Nik Miles (National Auto Expert) the last show of the auto show season with the New York International Auto show. Maybe this is the year we will see flying cars…