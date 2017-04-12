× The Meat Heads from Paulina Market have everything you need for a perfect Easter

The Meat Heads from Paulina Market, Bill Begale(Owner) and Andy the Butcher join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to take questions about all things meat. On the docket, all things Easter and the Charcuterie for Charity at Paulina Market!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3340107/3340107_2017-04-12-195007.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!