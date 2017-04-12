× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.12.17

John kicks off this edition of the John Williams Show with Former Congressman Bob Inglis (R-SC), who has a grassroots solution to climate change. Then, Professor Leslie Shore helps us decode one another, with her expertise in communication and body language. She and many others consider the digital age as a form of backtracking in communication skills. ABC Washington Correspondent Andy Field gives us the latest on relations between Russia, Syria and the U.S. Mega Cubs Fan Doug Meyer is Steve Bertrand’s good friend; he checks in with John before heading to the Cubs rings ceremony. And finally, author Chris Whipple joins John to talk about his book, The Gatekeepers, an examination of past and present chiefs of staff and more. You weigh in with your questions and ideas.