× Nutritionist Nia Rennix breaks down how important nutrition is to your weight loss: Your goals, your body, it depends on you!

When it comes to weight loss & fitness; nutrition plays an important role in your success. However knowing what foods to eat & even shakes to drink is difficult. Co-Founder & CEO of The Rennix Weigh, Nia Rennix discusses targeted focused nutrition & how to learn what is best for you.

For more information about Nia Rennix visit: Therennixweigh.com

Follow Nia on Instagram at: Instagram.com/rennixweigh

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine