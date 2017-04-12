× Michael Steele explains why Steve Bannon “isn’t going anywhere”

Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia, Sean Spicer’s Hitler gaffe, and the future of President Trump’s inner circle.

