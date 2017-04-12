Michael Steele explains why Steve Bannon “isn’t going anywhere”

Stephen Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, arrives for a joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 17, 2017 (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia, Sean Spicer’s Hitler gaffe, and the future of President Trump’s inner circle.

