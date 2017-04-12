“It’s hours and hours of Phantasm joy…” Director Don Coscarelli on the New Six Disc Special Edition Boxset

Posted 6:45 AM, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:56AM, April 12, 2017

The cover of The Phantasm Collection.

Long time listeners of Nick Digilio know he saw the movie Phantasm literally over a hundred times in the movie theater. Now, years and four sequels later, the franchise has concluded and all of the films have been collected in a fantastic box set. Get details about the movies, extras and Nick’s appearance in the collection from director Don Coscarelli.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)