× “It’s hours and hours of Phantasm joy…” Director Don Coscarelli on the New Six Disc Special Edition Boxset

Long time listeners of Nick Digilio know he saw the movie Phantasm literally over a hundred times in the movie theater. Now, years and four sequels later, the franchise has concluded and all of the films have been collected in a fantastic box set. Get details about the movies, extras and Nick’s appearance in the collection from director Don Coscarelli.

