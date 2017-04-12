Highwood Festivities, Guard Llama’s Shark Tank Appearance, Clown Car To Sicily and AllyCat Burlesque Live in Studio! | (Full Show April 11th)
Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! .Pat Lenzini gives up the head up on the Highwood Festivities; Adam Havey and Joe Parisi give us the heads up on Guard Llama’s Shark Tank Appearance; The group from Clown Car To Sicily lightens up the studio with a song from their hilarious show and finally, AllyCat Burlesque joins us Live in Studio!
All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!
Listen to the podcast right here:
