Help keep Humboldt Park sparkling at annual spring cleanup

HUMBOLDT PARK — Help keep Humboldt Park sparkling by joining the neighborhood’s spring cleanup.

The fourth annual cleanup, which is set for 12-3 p.m. April 22, is part of the citywide “Clean & Green” event.

Neighbors will be split into teams and given brooms, gloves, rakes, shovels and bags to clean the neighborhood on a block-by-block basis between Western and California avenues and Chicago Avenue and Augusta Boulevard.