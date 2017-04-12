× Great Moments In Vinyl Is Paying Tribute To The Grateful Dead at Lake Forest College

Last September Great Moments in Vinyl paid tribute to The Grateful Dead by playing their legendary 1977 Cornell concert in its entirety. Now they’re taking the show on the road and will be doing the same set for free at Lake Forest College this Friday, April 14th. Band leader Lindsey Cochran and guitarist / Lake Forest professor Richard Pettengill talk more about the gig and the class Richard is teaching on the band with Nick Digilio.

