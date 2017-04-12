× Dane Neal: Chicago is a pizza town!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal! With him, he brought an esteemed member of Eataly’s team to talk about their Neopolitan pizza. They cover gluten, Dane’s signature pizza, how these pizzas benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.