× Communication Expert Leslie Shore on Politics and Everyday Life: “Honesty is the best policy”

Professor Leslie Shore is a communication expert, and she joins John today to help him decode a few things in everyday interactions. First, she easily breaks down the body language White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer displayed while trying to clarify his comparison of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Hitler on today’s “The Sean Spicer Show.” Then, she goes on to explain how technology in the millennial generation has changed communication as a whole. Listeners seek advice from Professor Shore.